Radical Democrat and Squad Member Who Supports “Defund The Police” Movement Secretly Marries Campaign Security Guard – And She Paid Him Handsomely

Stories about leftist politicians wanting to eliminating public safety for ordinary Americans while having top-level security for themselves are not new. One Democrat politician, however, is so hypocritical she has not only hired private security services, she married her own campaign security guard.

KSDK revealed Sunday Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) secretly married Cortney Merritts last weekend in a private ceremony. As Gateway Pundit readers know, Bush is an ardent supporter of the Marxist “Defund the Police” movement.

Their relationship has proved lucrative for Merritts since it first began. He received over $60,000 for “security services” last year alone for protecting Bush.

He has also enjoyed several trips alongside Bush including one to her first inauguration back in January 2021.

By providing this money to Merritts, Bush may have violated campaign finance laws which forbid the use of campaign funds for personal use.

Will the House of Representatives investigate?

KSDK reported: