Putin Launches Large-Scale Exercises of Strategic Nuclear Forces on Eve of Joe Biden’s Trip to Europe

Don’t you feel safe knowing the dementia patient is in charge of US nukes right now and the Mark Milley is his top general?

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and Intelligence reported on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is launching a large-scale exercise of strategic nuclear forces as Joe Biden prepares for his trip to Europe.

‼️ росія може посилити ядерний шантаж з метою зірвати візит президента США до Європи ☝️ В рф розпочинають масштабні навчання стратегічних ядерних сил напередодні візиту до Європи Президента США Джо Байдена. 🔗 https://t.co/hj2OUvSvPm pic.twitter.com/mHEzYGGNCn — Defence intelligence of Ukraine (@DI_Ukraine) February 19, 2023

Via the Ukrainian Defense Department.