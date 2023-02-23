Pete Buttigieg Sneaks Into East Palestine at 7 AM Before the Locals Wake Up – What a Clown Show

by

A picture of weakness.

Pete Buttigieg and the Biden regime ignored the environmental catastrophe in East Palestine, Ohio for several weeks.

Transportation Secretary Buttigieg refused to offer immediate assistance, FEMA failed to offer relief and the Biden administration did not mention the disaster until they were asked about the disaster days after the toxic chemical mushroom cloud explosion.

On Wednesday President Donald Trump sent water and supplies to East Palestine. Then he flew to the city and spoke with the hundreds of supporters who gathered to see the popular US President. And then President Trump bought the locals sandwiches at the local McDonalds.

Reminder: Use promo code TGP at MyPillow's Clearance and Oversight Sale page -- you'll benefit Gateway Pundit and get up to 80% off!

EPIC! East Palestine Residents Start Screaming, Jumping Up and Down for Trump – So Trump Stops His Conversation and Goes Over to Shake Their Hands (VIDEO)

Pete Buttigieg, on the other hand, was such a coward that he arrived at 7 AM in East Palestine on Thursday.

Buttigieg had to sneak into town unannounced.

This failed regime is scared of the people.

A clown show.

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.
You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 