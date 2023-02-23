Pete Buttigieg Sneaks Into East Palestine at 7 AM Before the Locals Wake Up – What a Clown Show

A picture of weakness.

Pete Buttigieg and the Biden regime ignored the environmental catastrophe in East Palestine, Ohio for several weeks.

Transportation Secretary Buttigieg refused to offer immediate assistance, FEMA failed to offer relief and the Biden administration did not mention the disaster until they were asked about the disaster days after the toxic chemical mushroom cloud explosion.

On Wednesday President Donald Trump sent water and supplies to East Palestine. Then he flew to the city and spoke with the hundreds of supporters who gathered to see the popular US President. And then President Trump bought the locals sandwiches at the local McDonalds.

Pete Buttigieg, on the other hand, was such a coward that he arrived at 7 AM in East Palestine on Thursday.

Buttigieg had to sneak into town unannounced.

This failed regime is scared of the people.

BREAKING: After almost three weeks Pete Buttigieg has finally arrived on the ground in East Palestine pic.twitter.com/M7kZWrfT8j — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) February 23, 2023

A clown show.