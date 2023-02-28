Ohio Democrat Senator Sherrod Brown Fundraises in Hollywood During Crisis in East Palestine

Ohio’s Democrat Senator Sherrod Brown is fundraising in Hollywood while the people of East Palestine are still dealing with an environmental crisis.

To his credit, Brown has visited the accident site, but maybe now is not the best time for him to be asking Hollywood liberals for campaign donations.

Why are so many Democrats so tone deaf on this issue?

FOX News reports:

Democrat Ohio senator fundraises in Hollywood amid East Palestine toxic chemical spill Democrat Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown was fundraising in Hollywood, California, over the weekend while residents of East Palestine, Ohio, are still dealing with the effects of the toxic chemical spill affecting the Buckeye State. Brown, the chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, took part in a Hollywood Hills fundraiser on Saturday according to an Instagram post from one of the co-hosts of the event. “If you know me you know I have been a big fan of Sherrod’s for years !! (sic)” said Jill Goldman, who formerly served on Obama´s National Finance Committee and is a former Obama appointee. “Sherrod is a progressive champion who wins in a tough state like Ohio because Ohioans know he fights for them in the workplace.” “His Dignity of Work message enables him to reach those Trump voters even though he has been pro-choice his whole career, gets an F from the NRA and has been for marriage equality since he voted against DOMA in the 90’s!” Goldman continued. “SHERROD is up for a tight re/election campaign 2024 but he can do it in a red Ohio! I love Sherrod !! We need Ohio to keep the Senate Blue !!THE SENATE NEEDS SHERROD BROWN !! WE ALLL NEED SHERROD NOW MORE THAN BEFORE !!! (sic)” she added.

This is a bad look.

Ohio Sen. @SherrodBrown, up for re-election next year, traveled to Hollywood Hills to fundraise over the weekend while his constituents in East Palestine continue to deal with the fallout from a toxic chemical spill. Got exposed in Insta posts by a former Obama appointee lol. pic.twitter.com/aDUOsBjvHC — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 27, 2023

Almost a month after a train derailment caused a toxic chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio, residents are still suffering from a number of illnesses. But where was @SherrodBrown last weekend? In Hollywood, fundraising for his reelection campaign. https://t.co/Go2fEwAIBS — Torunn Sinclair (@TorunnSinclair) February 27, 2023

On CNN, he tried to place the blame on ‘big corporations.’

Big corporations often put profits & wealthy shareholders over the lives of the people they hurt. Not this time. Norfolk Southern will not get out of this without paying for cleanup and compensating families in East Palestine. pic.twitter.com/mQZFucCMca — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) February 19, 2023

He should be in Ohio right now, not Hollywood.