Obama’s Former White House Doctor Warns Biden’s Cognitive Decline is Bringing US Closer to an ‘All-Out War,’ and ‘Going to Get People KILLED’

Barack Obama’s former White House doctor has warned that Joe Biden’s cognitive decline is bringing the US closer to an “all-out war” with China and Russia.

The physician, Rep. Ronny Jackson, said it is “terrifying” that Biden is the commander-in-chief.

Jackson was a White House Physician during the administrations of George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald J. Trump.

“It’s TERRIFYING for our country that Biden is our commander-in-chief. He doesn’t know where he’s at half the time, and every day he brings us closer to an all-out war with Russia & China,” Jackson stated, according to a report from Breitbart News.

“His cognitive decline is going to get people KILLED!!” he continued.

Biden did not undergo cognitive screening during his physical last year.

In 2018, following calls from Democrats and the mainstream media, Jackson gave President Donald Trump a cognitive test and set the precedent for it to be done.

This is not the first time that Jackson has warned that Biden needs to be checked out.

The physician sent a letter to President Biden in June 2021 and in February 2022, calling on him to undergo a cognitive test, but his requests were ignored.

In July of last year, Jackson sent another letter to Biden, Physician to the President Kevin O’Connor, D.O., and Chief Medical Advisor Anthony Fauci, M.D., once again calling on President Biden to immediately undergo a cognitive test and share the results with the American people.

“I have long said there would come a time when I was not the only one discussing Joe Biden’s cognitive decline,” Jackson said. “That time is now.”

Jackson continued, “as Democrats in the West Wing and the broader Democrat Party express discontent about his age-related decline, it should be clear now more than ever to President Biden, Dr. O’Connor, and Dr. Fauci that it is time to submit to a cognitive test. This is not a political issue, it’s common sense. If Joe Biden is confident in his ability to excel at a cognitive test the way President Trump did, he can easily put his fellow Democrats’ fears to rest with this one simple test.”