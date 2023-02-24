NYC Billionaire Financier Thomas H. Lee, and Friend of the Clintons, Found Dead of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Billionaire investor Thomas H. Lee, 78, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his swanky NYC office on Thursday morning, according to the New York Post.

“The family is extremely saddened by Tom’s death. While the world knew him as one of the pioneers in the private equity business and a successful businessman, we knew him as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, sibling, friend and philanthropist who always put others’ needs before his own,” Lee family friend and spokesperson Michael Sitrick said in a statement.

“Our hearts are broken. We ask that our privacy be respected and that we be allowed to grieve.”

“Lee was a good friend of Bill and Hillary Clinton and in June 2008, following Hillary’s unsuccessful presidential run, the couple reportedly stayed at his East Hampton home.” the Daily Mail reported.

The New York Post reported: