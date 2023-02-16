Now China and Germany Join Russia and Demand an Investigation Into Biden’s Connections with Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Sabotage

Along with Russia, China and Germany are now requesting an investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Stream 2 pipe and any connection to Joe Biden. 

Sey Hersh dropped a bomb of a report a week ago tying Joe Biden to the sabotage of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.  The pipeline was blown up last fall and Hersh accused the Biden gang of being behind it.

Hersh spoke a few days later about his report and doubled down on his reporting.

Seymour Hersh Speaks Out: “You Have to Hold the President to Account”

People are listening to Hersh.  As reported earlier today at TGP, Russia read Hersh’s report and is asking the United Nations to look into the report.

Russia Calls for UN Security Council to Investigate Nord Stream Attack Feb. 22

If Biden did blow up this pipeline then this could arguably be an act of war that only Congress has the right to make per the US Constitution.  This is grounds for immediate impeachment if true.  Biden’s response is damaging to the country.  US’s reputation under Biden if failing.  This is another act that damages the US and Americans.

China and Germany are now asking for investigations into the pipeline.

According to RT, China is now reporting on Hersh’s claim that Biden was involved in blowing up the pipeline.

Beijing has mocked mainstream Western media for its apparent reluctance to look into recent allegations by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh, that the US was responsible for blowing up the Nord Stream undersea pipelines last year.

The sabotage of the natural gas routes last September had a major economic and environmental impact and caused global concern over the safety of cross-border infrastructure, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said during a press briefing on Thursday.

China and Russia aren’t the only two countries interested in what happened.  A German MP is also asking for an investigation into the matter:

Lawmaker Sevim Dagdelen made her appeal after allegations that the US was behind the Nord Stream blasts
Berlin must not obstruct the creation of an international inquiry into the explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, Sevim Dagdelen, a German MP from the Left Party (Die Linke), said on Tuesday.
The whole world wants to know if Biden was behind the Nord Stream 2 explosion.  This is really terrible for the USA. 
