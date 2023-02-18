New Research Points To Potential Effects Of “Lion’s Mane” On Promoting Nerve Growth, Improving Memory

With many Americans concerned about memory loss, researchers are looking everywhere for solutions.

Some recent research has been into the effects of “Lion’s Mane,” which has been used by traditional medicine in Asian countries for centuries.

Researchers have recently identified some promising potential effects.

Lab Manager reported:

Lion’s Mane Mushrooms Shown to Promote Nerve Growth, Improve Memory Researchers from The University of Queensland have discovered the active compound from an edible mushroom that boosts nerve growth and enhances memory. Frederic Meunier, PhD, from the Queensland Brain Institute said the team had identified new active compounds from the mushroom Hericium erinaceus. “Extracts from these so-called ‘lion’s mane’ mushrooms have been used in traditional medicine in Asian countries for centuries, but we wanted to scientifically determine their potential effect on brain cells,” Meunier said. “Pre-clinical testing found the lion’s mane mushroom had a significant impact on the growth of brain cells and improving memory. Laboratory tests measured the neurotrophic effects of compounds isolated from Hericium erinaceus on cultured brain cells, and surprisingly we found that the active compounds promote neuron projections, extending and connecting to other neurons.

The researchers seem excited about Lion’s Mane’s potential effect on brain function and memory.

The Debrief also reported this on the University of Queensland study:

“Our idea was to identify bioactive compounds from natural sources that could reach the brain and regulate the growth of neurons, resulting in improved memory formation,” explained Dr. Martinez-Marmol, the co-author of the study, which was published in the Journal of Neurochemistry. The success of these trials not only offers hope for folks suffering from a wide range of conditions that affect brain health and memory but also shows how the reputations of certain ancient herbal medicines can serve as a guidepost for researchers looking for promising drug candidates to treat those conditions. “This important research is unraveling the molecular mechanism of lion’s mane mushroom compounds and their effects on brain function, particularly memory,” said Dr. Dae Hee Lee from CNGBio Co, who supported the University’s research effort and also noted that lion’s mane mushrooms have been used to treat ailments in traditional Chinese medicine since antiquity.

(Nothing in this is medical advice. Please consult a physician before taking any supplements).