New Database Launched To Help Pressure States To Clean Up Voter Rolls

The fight for election integrity is gaining steam.

The Public Interest Legal Foundation founded by J. Christian Adams recently launched a new database to help pressure states to clean up their voter rolls.

Their new interactive website database is now available free to individual citizens and election reform groups across the country. This could help in the fight for election integrity.

Epoch Times reported:

A new interactive website database is now available free to individual citizens and election reform groups across the country to help in the fight to get all states to obey a federal election law mandating regular voter roll maintenance. The Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF), a national, non-profit, law firm dedicated to election integrity, announced the launch of the website on Feb. 27. The data provided on the website is designed to encourage some defiant state election officials to comply with the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 (NVRA). “We hope this interactive database will draw attention to the hundreds of thousands of errors in the voter rolls. Every error in the voter rolls is a vulnerability in our elections that can lead to fraud and abuse. Election officials must do their job and keep accurate voter rolls,” said PILF president J. Christian Adams in a press release.

This is an excellent opportunity for removing phantom voters from voter rolls.

There are several initiatives in place today to help secure voter rolls.

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier…

Jay Valentine, the Director of the Fractal Technology Software Team at Omega4America, released an Open Letter to Shane Hamlin, the Executive Director at ERIC the outdated and inefficient voter roll maintenance program founded by far-left activist David Becker. The ERIC system is now used in 32 states despite the fact that voter rolls in those states are more bloated with phantom voters than ever in US history.

The Gateway Pundit has reported on the ERIC Systems in a series of articles and follow-up reports.

Since The Gateway Pundit first reported on ERIC two states have stepped away from the platform and more will follow.

On Sunday Jay Valentine sent The Gateway Pundit an early exclusive of the letter he is sending to Mr. Shane Hamlin, the Executive Director at ERIC.

In the letter, Valentine describes how Omega4America and state-organized election integrity teams were able to identify illegal changes to voter rolls AFTER the legal date to do so. These were illegal changes and resulted in ballots that were illegal to be cast.

Valentine points out how fractal technology is far more advanced than what the ERIC system has to offer.