Navy SEAL Dies In Parachute Accident in Arizona

A Navy SEAL has died in Arizona after the long-time decorated SEAL experienced a major mishap while parachuting.

Chief Special Warfare Operator Michael Ernst died during a free-fall exercise at an airfield in Marana, Arizona.

As of right now, there’s an investigation behind the incident.

The Commander of Naval Special Warfare Command, Rear Adm. Keith Davids, released a statement saying “Mike was an exceptional teammate. He was a dedicated NSW Sailor who applied his talents and skills towards some of our nation’s hardest challenges, while selflessly mentoring his teammates.”

Ernst was part of the East Coast special warfare unit and has served in the US Navy since 2009.

Most of his assignments are classified due to the fact the Navy Special Warfare keeps unit assignments highly confidential.

The Military Times reported this is the fourth Navy SEAL training death within the last 14 months.

