Mysterious 1.5-meter Object Resembling “Iron Ball” Found on Japan Shore, Prompting Authorities to Close 200-Meter Area Due to Explosion Risk (VIDEO)

On Tuesday morning, a local resident found a big metal ball on Enshuhama Beach in Hamamatsu City, Shizuoka Prefecture. The Japanese coast guard has stated that they are unsure of the nature of the object.

The authorities have declared a 200-meter off-limit zone due to the possibility of an explosion.

A new report indicated that there is no threat of explosion, although the precise nature of the item in question remains unknown.

“‘At around 8:45 a.m. on February 21, a woman living nearby called the police on Enshuhama Beach in Nishi Ward, Hamamatsu City, Shizuoka Prefecture, saying that there was something like a mine on the beach. When the police confirmed, they found a suspicious object like an iron ball with a diameter of about 1.5m,” a local news outlet reported.

“According to the police, the discovered suspicious object is considered to be made of iron because the surface is brown and rusty, and a part of the sphere protrudes. Due to the danger of explosions, we are sharing photos and information with the Self-Defense Forces and Japan Coast Guard, and are hurrying to identify suspicious objects,” the outlet added.

Watch the videos below:

A suspicious object resembling an “iron ball about 1.5 m in diameter” was found on Enshuhama Beach in Hamamatsu City, Shizuoka Prefecture Japanese 🇯🇵 police have declared a 200-meter area off-limits due to the possibility of an explosion.https://t.co/6OJ2h746ut pic.twitter.com/M8cGD2usQz — Saad Abedine (@SaadAbedine) February 21, 2023

【動画】海岸に謎の鉄球？ 静岡県浜松市の遠州浜海岸に

直径１点５メートルほどの

金属製の球体が

打ち上げられているのが

見つかりました 警察が調べたところ

爆発の危険性はありませんが

どのような物かは詳しく

わかっていないということです pic.twitter.com/M8qpnfdWWy — NHK静岡放送局 (@nhk_shizuoka_) February 21, 2023

This is a developing story.