Mysterious 1.5-meter Object Resembling “Iron Ball” Found on Japan Shore, Prompting Authorities to Close 200-Meter Area Due to Explosion Risk (VIDEO)

by

On Tuesday morning, a local resident found a big metal ball on Enshuhama Beach in Hamamatsu City, Shizuoka Prefecture. The Japanese coast guard has stated that they are unsure of the nature of the object.

The authorities have declared a 200-meter off-limit zone due to the possibility of an explosion.

A new report indicated that there is no threat of explosion, although the precise nature of the item in question remains unknown.

“‘At around 8:45 a.m. on February 21, a woman living nearby called the police on Enshuhama Beach in Nishi Ward, Hamamatsu City, Shizuoka Prefecture, saying that there was something like a mine on the beach. When the police confirmed, they found a suspicious object like an iron ball with a diameter of about 1.5m,” a local news outlet reported.

“According to the police, the discovered suspicious object is considered to be made of iron because the surface is brown and rusty, and a part of the sphere protrudes. Due to the danger of explosions, we are sharing photos and information with the Self-Defense Forces and Japan Coast Guard, and are hurrying to identify suspicious objects,” the outlet added.

Click here for the TGP discounts page at MyPillow - use promo code TGP to benefit Gateway Pundit and get huge discounts!

Watch the videos below:

This is a developing story.

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.
You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 