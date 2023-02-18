MUST WATCH: Woman Trolls Biden Voters By Donning Pink Hair And Holding Signs In TikTok Video – But It Gets Even Better After Elon Musk Responds

One would have a hard time finding a more apt representation of your typical Biden voter than this.

Earlier this week, a Twitter user named Vincent Kennedy posted a TikTok video of a woman mocking imbecilic Biden voters by donning pick hair and a goofy tie-dye shirt. The woman holds a sign that says “just because I voted for Biden doesn’t mean I’am stupid” with a sad face on the lower right.

She stands there silently for about 16 seconds, removing two signs behind the one visible to viewers.

WATCH:

The whole video is simply pure perfection.

The brilliant satire caught Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk’s attention. He responded with shame that he voted for Biden.

I voted for Biden 😔 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 13, 2023

Noticing Elon’s Twitter reply, Kennedy swapped out the woman’s face with Elon’s, creating this brutal meme.

Poor Elon. Did he really deserve such a response after spending billions to own the liberals by purchasing Twitter?

Well, he did vote for Biden after all. He and the rest of America better not make the same mistake in 2024.