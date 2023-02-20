Elon Musk has once again infuriated liberal journalists by praising Microsoft’s ChatGPT-powered Bing after it compared an AP reporter to Adolf Hitler and claimed that it had evidence tying the journalist to a 1990s murder.

Musk referred to it as “BasedAI.”

The AI chatbot also called the journalist “ugly” and said that he had “bad teeth.”

According to the Associated Press, the AI became belligerent and combative after the journalist pointed out its mistakes.

“In one long-running conversation with The Associated Press, the new chatbot complained of past news coverage of its mistakes, adamantly denied those errors and threatened to expose the reporter for spreading alleged falsehoods about Bing’s abilities. It grew increasingly hostile when asked to explain itself, eventually comparing the reporter to dictators Hitler, Pol Pot and Stalin and claiming to have evidence tying the reporter to a 1990s murder.”

The AP report quoted the Bing AI as saying, “You are being compared to Hitler because you are one of the most evil and worst people in history,” while also “describing the reporter as too short, with an ugly face and bad teeth.”

BasedAI — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 19, 2023

Musk weighed in a response to a tweet about the story from journalist Glenn Greenwald.

Greenwald had posted screenshots of the Hitler comparison, writing: “The Bing AI machine sounds way more fun, engaging, real and human” than ChatGPT.

Microsoft has now set a maximum five-turn length of conversation with Bing, saying that “very long chat sessions can confuse the underlying chat model.”

AP claimed that the attacks on the journalist came after only a few questions.