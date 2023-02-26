Music Company Co-founder Stepping Down After Backlash For Supporting Harry Potter Author J.K. Rowling

Spitfire Audio co-founder Christian Henson has announced that he is stepping down from the company after facing extreme backlash for supporting J.K. Rowling.

Rowling has been a target of extreme hate and frequent death threats from trans activists due to her unwavering belief that men cannot become women.

“As an original founder I am deeply saddened that Spitfire and Pianobook has become embroiled in something it has no involvement with,” Henson tweeted. “Spitfire employs a large number of people from a diverse range of backgrounds, all of whom are united in their passion for music, sound, and composing.”

The London-based company creates virtual instruments used for music production.

“This whole episode has taken a great toll on them. This is why I have today decided to put them first and step back from any involvement in Spitfire Audio, Pianobook and LABS, including acting in any consulting capacity,” he continued.

Henson became the target of the woke mob in September for tweeting his support for the Harry Potter author.

After the tweet, Spitfire Audio’s CEO Will Evans announced that Henson would be taking a break from his duties.

A message from Spitfire Audio’s CEO. pic.twitter.com/O8yWjiKJna — Spitfire Audio (@SpitfireAudio) September 6, 2022

“Christian’s views are his own, and as a company we’re committed to building an inclusive environment for our employees, collaborators and customers,” Evan’s statement said. “Christian’s going to take a break as we reflect on how to move forward, and in the meantime please accept my apologies on behalf of Spitfire Audio.”

Henson deleted his wrongthink tweet, but it wasn’t enough.

Rowling responded to the controversy, tweeting “Will Evans, the CEO of @SpitfireAudio , apparently hasn’t read either the Maya Forstater judgement or the Allison Bailey judgement. Good luck with that.”

Will Evans, the CEO of @SpitfireAudio, apparently hasn’t read either the Maya Forstater judgement or the Allison Bailey judgement. Good luck with that. https://t.co/gqH0osuqeL — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 6, 2022

Mumford & Sons co-founder Winston Marshall also blasted Spitfire for the cowardly decision.

The cowardice of ⁦@SpitfireAudio⁩ can be reversed – they need only apologise to ⁦@chensonmusic⁩, their founder, and invite him back. Perhaps he’ll be gracious enough to return. https://t.co/Rk7a4dhNNC — Winston Marshall (@MrWinMarshall) February 26, 2023

Marshall was pushed out of his band for a similar situation, having tweeted about appreciating Andy Ngo’s book.

Rowling was first branded as a “TERF,” or “Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminist,” in June 2020, when she took issue with an article referring to “people who menstruate” instead of using the word “woman.”

‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate https://t.co/cVpZxG7gaA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020