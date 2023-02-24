Mike Lindell Says He Plans to Sue Speaker Kevin McCarthy For Only Providing the Full January 6 Footage to Tucker Carlson (VIDEO)

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell has announced his intention to sue Speaker Kevin McCarthy for providing the full footage from the January 6 protest at the Capitol exclusively to Fox News’s Tucker Carlson.

McCarthy has provided the television host with nearly 41,000 hours of Capitol surveillance footage from that day.

Lindell discussed his reason for suing during an appearance on the War Room with Steve Bannon, saying that it amounts to discrimination.

“They’re serving papers this morning,” Lindell said. “It [J6 footage] needs to go to everybody so we can all look at it together!”

During the podcast, Lindell said that he would be filing the complaint through his streaming platform Lindell-TV, which is “injured by not having access.”

Mike Lindell says he is serving papers on Kevin McCarthy today for access to the January 6th Capitol footage. Lindell: “It needs to go to everybody so we can all look at it together.” pic.twitter.com/Z1ur5fY5RM — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) February 23, 2023

“We’re not gonna sit back and let that happen,” Lindell said. “Why does just Fox get this? So they can cover it up even more? It’s disgusting. All of us, including War Room, we all need to see what’s on those tapes, and we need to see all of them.”

“Fox is going to be the filter to the world?” Lindell asked. “Not gonna happen on my watch, I’ll tell you that.”

Lindell vowed to “run this all the way to the Supreme Court” if he has to.

Democrats have complained about the release of the footage, and long fought to keep it hidden, claiming that it presents a “security risk” to the Capitol.

“I was asked in the press about these tapes, and I said they do belong to the American public. I think sunshine lets everybody make their own judgment,” McCarthy told the New York Times.