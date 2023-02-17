Massive Fire at a Renewable Energy Plant in Doral, Florida Continues to Burn for 6 Days Straight – EPA Report Shows ‘Unhealthy’ Air Quality (VIDEO)

A massive fire broke out at a renewable energy plant in Doral, Florida on Sunday and has been burning for six consecutive days.

Mayor of Miami-Dade County Daniella Levine Cava held a news conference on Thursday where she thanked the first responders who have been working tirelessly since the fire began to ensure the safety of the residents of Doral, Doral Family Journal reported.

“I want to thank the men and women of Miami-Dade fire and police departments for their extraordinary work, they have been working around the clock this week,” Levine Cava said. “Thank you also to our solid waste team that has been working to ensure the minimal impact of waste services across the county.”

The mayor said that there has been “minimal change” and that the fire is still burning inside two buildings.

“To create additional access to the fire, our teams began a partial demolition of the space yesterday and they are making steady progress.”

Mayor Cava released a statement on Friday urging the residents to stay indoor.

“As our Miami-Dade Fire first responders continue fighting the Doral waste plant fire, residents may experience increased smoky conditions around the site today. Out of an abundance of caution, & based on EPA guidance, we recommend all residents in the impacted area remain indoors,” Cava wrote.

A report by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was released on Thursday, stating that smoke from the waste-to-energy incinerator fire posed a significant health risk to warrant a “shelter in place” advisory for residents in Doral’s western side, AOL reported.

Watch the video below:

A massive fire breaks out at a renewable energy plant EPA advises residents to "shelter in place"

