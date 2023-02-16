MASSIVE 5-ACRE FIRE Breaks Out at Kissimmee, Florida Warehouse Storing Plastic Plant Pots – Flames Two Stories High – Residents with Breathing Issues told to Stay Inside

by

A massive fire broke out at a Kissimmee, Florida nursery supplies warehouse on Thursday.

Approximately, two acres of plastic planters were set ablaze before spreading to five acres.
Local citizens with breathing disorders are being told to stay inside.

FOX 11 reported:

Firefighters are working to protect a nursery in Kissimmee after a massive fire nearby broke out early Thursday morning.

According to Osceola Fire officials, a call came in around 2 a.m. about the fire burning behind Nursery Supplies, Inc. at 2050 Ave. A. Officials said about two acres of plastic planters were ablaze before spreading to five acres.

The nursery itself is not on fire, but it was evacuated because workers were inside.

The flames are reportedly two stories high.

