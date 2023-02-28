Marjorie Taylor Greene “Attacked” in a Restaurant – “Never Even Noticed These People Until They Turned Into Demons”

The American left uses threats and violence to intimidate those they don’t agree with. This is a familiar tactic used by regimes throughout history.

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted out that she was attacked in a restaurant by an insane woman and “screamed at by her adult son” late Monday night.

Greene said, “People used to respect others even if they had different views. But not anymore. Our country is gone.”

I was attacked in a restaurant tonight by an insane women and screamed at by her adult son. They had no respect for the restaurant or the staff or the other people dining or people like me who simply have different political views. They are self righteous, insane, and… https://t.co/cJWLIAKiyp — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 28, 2023

This was a common occurrence during the Trump years. Republican and Trump administration officials were frequently harassed and attacked by the violent left while they were out in public.

No Republican is safe from the woke mob.

And this isn’t the first time Greene has been threatened.

A New York man pleaded guilty to threatening Greene earlier this month.

In one voicemail he said, “I’m gonna have to take your life into my own hands … I’m gonna hurt you. Physically, I’m gonna harm you.”

Fox News reported:

The Republican firebrand has previously been subject to threats, as well. Federal prosecutors announced earlier this month that a New York man had pleaded guilty to making threatening phone calls to Greene’s office in Washington, D.C. Joseph F. Morelli, 51, admitted to leaving several voicemail messages in March 2022 that targeted Greene. “I’m gonna have to take your life into my own hands … I’m gonna hurt you. Physically, I’m gonna harm you,” Morelli said in one of the messages.

Will the media finally call out left-wing violence?

