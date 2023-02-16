Marjorie Taylor Greene, Cory Mills, and George Santos Co-Sponsor Bill to Ban Sexually Explicit Books From Schools

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Cory Mills, and George Santos are co-sponsoring a bill to ban explicit books and “end the sexualization of children in schools.”

The bill, H.R. 863, was filed by Rep. Mills last week.

According to the description of the bill, it will “amend title 18, United States Code, to prohibit a publishing house from knowingly furnishing sexually explicit material to a school or an educational agency, to prohibit Federal funds from being provided to a school that obtains or an educational agency that distributes sexually explicit material, and for other purposes.”

“The battlefield for the future of our society is being fought within the classrooms of American schools. This bill targets the Left’s efforts to sexualize children in schools across the U.S.,” Rep. Mills said in a statement about the bill.

The congressman continued, “From school board meetings to new representation in local, state, and federal levels, Americans are waking up to the grim reality of woke indoctrination guised as a normal education. No more.”

The statement had a link that said it was to the full text of the bill, but the website was not working at time of publishing.

Rep. Mills’ co-sponsors have not yet released statements about the legislation.

Explicit and sexually charged books being pushed in public schools has become a subject of fierce debate, as many parents have become enraged by the pornographic materials available to their children.

In December, even the American Girl doll company released a book urging children to explore their “gender identity” — complete with tips on how to hide it from your parents.

The book titled A Smart Girl’s Guide: Body Image was written by a far-left activist and is marketed for children aged 3-12.

“If you haven’t gone through puberty yet, the doctor might offer medicine to delay your body’s changes, giving you more time to think about your gender identity,” one passage in the book states. “You can appreciate your body for everything it allows you to experience and still want to change certain things about it.”