Los Angeles County Scrubs 1.2 Million Names from Bloated Voter Rolls Thanks to Work by Judicial Watch

Tom Fitton and Judicial Watch Score Another Victory for Free and Fair Elections-
Los Angeles County removed 1,207,613 ineligible voters from their voter rolls as part of a lawsuit settlement with Judicial Watch.
Judicial Watch reported in January 2020 that the organization had found MILLIONS of extra registrants on voter rolls across the country. The organization warned several states that lawsuits were coming if they did not clean up their voter rolls.
Since that time Judicial Watch has forced several states to clean up their voter rolls including California, Kentucky and North Carolina.
Judicial Watch announced the settlement last Thursday.
Judicial Watch announced today that Los Angeles County removed 1,207,613 ineligible voters from its rolls since last year under the terms of a settlement agreement in a federal lawsuit Judicial Watch filed in 2017 (Judicial Watch, Inc., et al. v. Dean C. Logan, et al. (No. 2:17-cv-08948)). Judicial Watch sued on its own behalf and on behalf of four lawfully registered voters in Los Angeles County and the Election Integrity Project California, Inc., a public interest group involved in monitoring California’s voter rolls.
Under the terms of the settlement agreement, Los Angeles County sent almost 1.6 million address confirmation notices in 2019 to voters listed as “inactive” on its voter rolls. Under the federal National Voter Registration Act (NVRA), voters who do not respond to the notices and who do not vote in the following two federal elections must be removed from the voter rolls. The settlement also required an update to the state’s online NVRA manual to make it clear that ineligible names must be removed and to notify each California county that they are obliged to do this.
In the most recent of a series of progress reports to Judicial Watch, Los Angeles County confirmed that a total of 1,207,613 ineligible and inactive voters were recently removed from the rolls. Los Angeles County confirmed last year that over 634,000 of its inactive voters hadn’t voted in at least 10 years.
Judicial Watch previously detailed that Los Angeles County had allowed more than 20% of its registered voters to become inactive without removing them from the voter list.