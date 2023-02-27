Los Angeles County Scrubs 1.2 Million Names from Bloated Voter Rolls Thanks to Work by Judicial Watch

Tom Fitton and Judicial Watch Score Another Victory for Free and Fair Elections-

Los Angeles County removed 1,207,613 ineligible voters from their voter rolls as part of a lawsuit settlement with Judicial Watch.

ALERT: Massive voter roll clean in California thanks to @JudicialWatch! Over 1.2 million names removed! A historic victory which means California elections are less at risk for fraud! https://t.co/WUxnebBg8g pic.twitter.com/n35SHJRPQI — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) February 23, 2023

Judicial Watch reported in January 2020 that the organization had found MILLIONS of extra registrants on voter rolls across the country. The organization warned several states that lawsuits were coming if they did not clean up their voter rolls.

Since that time Judicial Watch has forced several states to clean up their voter rolls including California, Kentucky and North Carolina.

Judicial Watch announced the settlement last Thursday.