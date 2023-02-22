LOL: “He Can’t Show Up to Do His Own Job, But He Can B*tch About Racism All Day Long.” – Don Jr. DESTROYS “Idiot” Pete Buttigieg Following Toxic Train Wreck in Ohio (VIDEO)

Donald Trump Jr. unloaded on Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg this week over his handling of the toxic train wreck in East Palestine, Ohio.

While speaking to OANN Political Correspondent Daniel Baldwin, President Trump’s oldest son said, “The highways are apparently racist, according to this idiot. He can’t show up to do his own job, but he can b*tch about racism all day long.”

Buttigieg previously targeted highway underpasses that are “too low” and “obviously reflect racism.” He later announced a $1 billion project to fix America’s roadways that he claims “racially segregated or divided” minority communities.

The Gateway Pundit reported that on February 3, 2023, a Norfolk Southern freight train hauling carcinogenic chemicals derailed in the small town of East Palestine, Ohio, sending plumes of dangerous gas into the atmosphere during a “controlled release” burn.

The waters in East Palestine, Ohio, are now thoroughly polluted with toxic chemicals, and thousands of fish have reportedly been killed by the fallout.

Residents are also reporting that pets and livestock are suddenly dying, and humans are experiencing rashes and headaches following the chemical explosion in their town earlier this month.

Where is the Biden Regime?

Joe Biden went to Ukraine while Buttigieg takes “some personal time.”

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Pete Buttigieg told reporters he was finally going to go to East Palestine but wouldn’t say when. He should have visited weeks ago.

Don Jr. ripped Buttigieg and the radical left Democrats for their America Last vision, saying, “there couldn’t be a better example of the insanity that’s going on right now.”

“He can’t show up to do his own job, but he can b*tch about racism all day long.”@DonaldJTrumpJr UNLOADS on @SecretaryPete for his disappearing act after the #OhioChemicalDisaster.@OANN pic.twitter.com/BgSV23qcQv — Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) February 21, 2023

