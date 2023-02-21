Liam Neeson Rips “Embarrassing” Interview With The View – “I Just Wasn’t Impressed” (VIDEO)

Liam Neeson is not happy with his interview on The View.

Neeson said that the interview made him uncomfortable and that the segment was “just a bit embarrassing.”

Mediaite reported:

“I was in the dressing room drinking a cup of tea, turned the TV up, and I thought, oh, this will be great,” Neeson said. He revealed he expected to continue a conversation on gun control, a topic the hosts covered in the segment before, but he found all anyone seemed to want to talk about was Behar thirsting for the 70-year-old action star. … The actor said once the segment kicked off, all that was talked about was “just all this BS with Joy and Liam Neeson and having a crush, and I’ve known Whoopi [Goldberg] for years and Joy a little bit, but I just wasn’t impressed.” … “The segment’s all about this thirteen, fourteen-year-old crush. It’s just a bit embarrassing,” he said. He revealed he did have a worthwhile discussion with Sunny Hostin at one point not related to Behar’s crush.

The segment consisted of the hosts discussing Joy Behar’s crush on Liam Neeson and him discussing several of his movies.

Fox News reported:

During the segment, co-host Sunny Hostin told Neeson that Joy Behar would believe anything he says because she thinks he is the “hottest and the greatest ever.” The show played several clips of Behar saying things like she “would like to have my ashes sprinkled over Liam Neeson.” “Liam Neeson right now, those kidnapping movies get me so aroused I can’t even begin to tell you,” Behar said in another clip, referring to the “Taken” series. Neeson discussed several of his movies with Rolling Stone, including “Marlowe,” where he plays the title detective in a crime thriller.

You can watch the interview here:

The View is an embarrassment!

