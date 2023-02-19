Leaked ATF Documents Reveal The Biden Regime’s Scheme To Close Gun Stores Across The Country

Disqus Comment Count:

The Biden regime has opened a new front in their war on law-abiding gun owners. Leaked ATF documents reveal the Regime plans to shut down gun stores across America by pursuing a “zero tolerance” policy for revoking federal firearm licenses (FFL).

Gun Owners Of America obtained these documents earlier this month which show the ATF updated its federal firearms license inspection guidance in January 2022. The Biden regime previously announced in July 2021 that they would be updating the guidelines established under the Trump administration.

The new guidelines state the “ATF must establish willfulness” to proceed with cancelling licenses, but the agency “does not have to establish a history of prior violations to determine willfulness.” Furthermore, revocation of the FFL’s license “is the assumed action” with violations.

Once FFLs are revoked, these records are added to the ATF’s digital gun registry which has nearly a billion gun and gun owner records. The new guidance greatly expands the Regime’s ability to criminalize law-abiding Americans and enact a backdoor national firearms ban.

Click below to read the full document:

624836022-2022-ATF-O-5370-1E-Federal-Firearms-Administrative-Action-Policy-Procedures

None of this should come as a shock to Americans. The Gateway Pundit last month reported on how the ATF banned millions of guns by reclassifying pistol braces. Violators can receive up to ten years for noncompliance.

