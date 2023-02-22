Kyle Rittenhouse Sued Again! Now He’s Being Hit With A Lawsuit From Gaige Grosskreutz, The Man Rittenhouse Shot In Self-Defense After Grosskreutz Pointed A Gun At Him- Please Help Kyle If You Can

Kyle Rittenhouse’s enemies have decided to try to financially bankrupt him after a jury of Rittenhouse’s peers rightfully exonerated him.

Fox News exclusively revealed Tuesday that Gaige Grosskreutz, who admitted to pointing a firearm at Rittenhouse before the then-teen shot him, has filed a frivolous lawsuit to impoverish Rittenhouse. Grosskreutz is demanding “financial compensation for emotional distress, humiliation, loss of enjoyment of life, and other pain and suffering on all claims,” along with punitive damages.

The lawsuit also claims that Grosskreutz acted as a peacemaker when he “approached with his hands in the air to try to ease the situation and stop the killing.”

As Gateway Pundit readers know, that statement is a total lie. Look at the photo below.

This is the second time Rittenhouse has been sued this month. Recall Jim Hoft reported on February 1 that the father of Anthony Huber pressed charges against Rittenhouse.

Huber tried to beat Rittenhouse to death with a skateboard before Rittenhouse killed him. Yet his dad believes Huber had every right to end Rittenhouse’s life.

Rittenhouse responded on social media after the Fox News report came out.

This lawsuit is an attempt to drown anyone who legally and justifiably defends there lives from attackers in a mountain of legal debt. We can not let them win. If they can come after me they will come after you. https://t.co/CJxXlGnUMO — Kyle Rittenhouse (@ThisIsKyleR) February 21, 2023

Fox News reported:

A man who was shot in the arm by Kyle Rittenhouse during the Kenosha riots in 2020 has filed a lawsuit against Rittenhouse and Wisconsin police and officials, Fox News Digital has learned. Gaige Grosskreutz, who testified that he pointed a firearm at Rittenhouse before the then-teenager shot Grosskreutz and two others, is seeking economic losses, “damages for emotional distress, humiliation, loss of enjoyment of life, and other pain and suffering on all claims,” and punitive damages. “Astonishingly, the Kenosha Police Department, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, their supervising officials and police officers, and law enforcement officers from surrounding communities did not treat Defendant Rittenhouse or any of the other armed individuals patrolling the streets as a threat to the safety of themselves or the citizens they were sworn to protect,” states the lawsuit, which was obtained by Fox News Digital. “Instead, the law enforcement Defendants deputized these armed individuals, conspired with them, and ratified their actions by letting them patrol the streets, armed with deadly weapons, to mete out justice as they saw fit,'” said the lawsuit filed Feb. 14 by attorneys Kimberley Motley of Motley Legal Services and E. Milo Schwab of Ascend Counsel. Rittenhouse told Fox News Digital that he is ready to “prove my innocence again” in the suit, but he said it will come with a hefty price tag. Rittenhouse was charged with two counts of homicide, one count of attempted homicide and other charges after he fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and injured Grosskreutz. During the trial, Grosskreutz testified that he was pointing his own pistol at Rittenhouse before the then-17-year-old shot Grosskreutz in the arm. Rittenhouse, who was found not guilty in November 2021, told Fox News Digital that the lawsuit came as “a little bit of a shock.” “I guess it came as a shock to why he’s filing a lawsuit because he admitted that he pointed a gun in my face and that he chased me down,” Rittenhouse added. The lawsuit argues that Grosskreutz “approached with his hands in the air to try to ease the situation and stop the killing.” “Defendant Rittenhouse instead shot Mr. Grosskreutz in the bicep, leaving a gaping wound. Thankfully, Mr. Grosskreutz did not die that day,” the lawsuit says. “But he must live with the physical and emotional wounds inflicted by Defendant Rittenhouse and the Defendants who deputized and enabled him. The conduct of the Defendants in this case directly caused Gaige Grosskreutz’s injury.” Trending: EXCLUSIVE: A Potential Crime Identified Related to President Trump’s Call with Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger The lawsuit also names as defendants the city of Kenosha, Kenosha County, five other neighboring counties, police officers, former Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth and former Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis.

With two lawsuits facing him, Rittenhouse needs financial help. Please visit the GiveSendGo link below to give to his defense.

https://twitter.com/RittenhouseNews/status/1628333180095811585?cxt=HHwWgsC–cyZgJktAAAA

May God continue to be with Rittenhouse and let’s pray for the forces of justice to prevail once again.