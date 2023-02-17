AZ State Senator Demands Action From Katie Hobbs After Tanker Rolls Over On Highway, Spills Toxic Chemicals – Residents Reportedly “Experiencing SERIOUS Health Effects From The Fumes”

A tanker hauling poisonous chemicals, including nitric acid, rolled over on Interstate 10 near Tucson, Arizona, forcing an evacuation of the area and a shelter-in-place warning from the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Officials reportedly lifted the shelter-in-place and evacuation warnings and reopened the highway Wednesday evening.

However, some who were in the area are now reportedly “experiencing serious health effects from the fumes.”

Arizona State Senator Justine Wadsack said in a new statement, “I’m hearing from constituents in the area who are currently experiencing respiratory issues, including coughing, wheezing and difficulty breathing.” Wadsack added, “How on earth do we know that the air quality is currently safe for our residents? Where is Governor Hobbs on this crisis? We need an immediate State of Emergency declared by her office for this area impacted in Southern Arizona. We need medical resources and air quality experts deployed right away.”

The very same people who tried to lock us all in our homes and weak masks for two years, citing what was basically the flu, now say that potentially toxic air is just fine to breathe. What is really going on here?

The Gateway Pundit reported on Wednesday that Immediately after the tanker rolled over, clouds of nitric acid were seen by motorists on the interstate. According to the CDC, “Exposure to nitric acid can cause irritation to the eyes, skin, and mucous membrane; it can also cause delayed pulmonary edema, pneumonitis, bronchitis, and dental erosion. Nitric acid is highly corrosive.”

The driver behind the tanker was found dead on the scene.

Senator Wadsack put out a press release on Thursday, calling on Hobbs to take action against this real public health crisis and slamming her for her inaction.

“My constituents are terrified, and we are calling on the Governor to do her job. Public health is in danger, and she’s asleep at the wheel. I will be traveling to this area to assess this situation as soon as possible, and I encourage her to do the same,” said Wadsack.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Senator @Wadsack4Arizona calls on @GovernorHobbs to Issue an Immediate State of Emergency to Address I-10 Hazardous Chemical Spill pic.twitter.com/ittyPRqXdn — AZSenateRepublicans (@AZSenateGOP) February 16, 2023

Arizona State Representative Rachel Jones joined Wadsack’s demands for action, asking, “Isn’t this something a Governor should address?”

Where exactly is Hobbs on this? My family was hunkered down for the last few days, with many other Tucsonans, not knowing exactly what the dangers were. Isn’t this something a Governor should address? #poorleadership https://t.co/JcjkypldVf — AZ Representative Rachel Jones (@RJ4arizona) February 16, 2023

This is one of many bizarre and catastrophic events involving a freight vehicle or hazardous chemicals in America this month.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, on February 3, 2023, a Norfolk Southern freight train hauling carcinogenic chemicals derailed in the small town of East Palestine, Ohio, sending plumes of dangerous gas into the atmosphere during a “controlled release” burn.

The Gateway Pundit reported that days later, Amanda Breshears, who lives 10 miles away from the crash site, found all of her chickens and rooster dead following the “controlled” release of the toxic chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio.

The waters in East Palestine, Ohio, are thoroughly polluted with toxic chemicals. Thousands of fish have reportedly been killed by the fallout.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Emergency responders on Monday responded to two more train derailments in Texas and South Carolina.

The Gateway Pundit reported at least six rail cars were derailed yesterday in Van Buren Township near Detroit, Michigan.

And we reported that a massive fire broke out at a Kissimmee, Florida, nursery supplies warehouse, scorching approximately two acres of plastic planters on Thursday. The flames were reportedly two stories high.

All of this, we’re told, is fine, and the air is safe.

Where are the radical left climate change freaks?

Where is the response from our so-called leaders? What’s really going on?