Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Over Black Lives Matter Shirts Being Banned in Georgia School District

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit accusing a Georgia school district of racial discrimination.

Part of the lawsuit hinged on the Effingham County School District banning people from wearing Black Lives Matter shirts on campus.

According to a report from Fox 5, “the dismissal was requested by attorneys for students who filed the complaint in U.S. District Court in Savannah. The attorneys said they are new to the case and plan to file a new version of the complaint later.”

The lawsuit had alleged that a selectively enforced dress code was part of a pattern of violating the civil rights of black students through “deliberate indifference to acts of racial animosity.”

The school district bans clothing that “may contribute to disruption.”

“One of the student plaintiffs was denied entry to a high school football game because she wore a Black Lives Matter shirt,” Fox 5 reports.

However, the suit alleged that white students in the school district were permitted to wear clothing items featuring Confederate flags.

“The lawsuit listed as plaintiffs three unnamed Black teenagers who attend high school in Effingham County, where 65,000 people live in rural and suburban communities west of Savannah,” the report explains. “The original complaint was filed by the mother of one of the teens acting as their attorney.”