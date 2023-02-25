Joe Biden ‘Can’t Recall’ if He Has Spoken to the Mayor of East Palestine, OH (VIDEO)

During his interview on ABC, Biden was asked by David Muir if he has spoken to the mayor of East Palestine, OH and Biden said he couldn’t ‘recall’ if he had spoken to him.

You would think that would be a pretty important phone call and that if Biden had spoken to the mayor over the last two weeks he would remember the conversation.

This is a perfect metaphor for the Biden administration’s response to the disaster.

Breitbart News reports:

Biden: ‘Can’t Recall’ if and ‘Don’t Think’ I’ve Talked to East Palestine Mayor, ‘I’ve Talked to Everyone There Is to Talk to’ During a portion of an interview aired on Friday’s edition of ABC’s “World News Tonight,” President Joe Biden stated that he “can’t recall” if he’s talked to the mayor of East Palestine, Ohio and doesn’t think he has, but he’s “talked to everyone there is to talk to,” and responded to questioning on whether he has any plans to visit by stating that he’s “made it clear that everything is available.” Host David Muir asked, “It’s been three weeks now since the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, as you know. The mayor says he saw you in Ukraine and he says, it tells you he doesn’t care about us. They’re asking, is the President coming to Ohio? Do you have any plan to travel to Ohio, and have you talked with the mayor yet?” Biden answered, “Let’s put this in perspective, within two hours of that derailment, the EPA was in there, within two hours. Every major agency in the United States government that’s had anything to do with rail and/or cleanup was there and is there.

Here’s the video:

"So do you plan to travel [to East Palestine] and have you talked to the mayor?" BIDEN: "I can't recall…I've talked to everyone there is to talk to" pic.twitter.com/kvVbtlmIKo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 24, 2023

In Biden’s defense, he probably doesn’t remember what he had for breakfast this morning.