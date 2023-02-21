James O’Keefe After Being Stripped of His Position as CEO of Project Veritas: “If You’re Wondering What’s Next, Stay Tuned”

James O’Keefe was stripped of his position as CEO and Chairman at Project Veritas on Monday.

James O’Keefe delivered remarks Monday morning at Project Veritas.

O’Keefe made it clear Monday night that he didn’t resign.

“I need to make clear I have not resigned from the company, Project Veritas, I founded 13 years ago. I was stripped of my position as CEO and Chairman.” O’Keefe said.

“I came to the PV office today to remove my personal belongings,” he said.

O’Keefe signed off with a cryptic message.

“If you’re wondering what’s next, stay tuned…’ he said.

Project Veritas Board of Directors released a statement after ousting O’Keefe.

“Today, James O’Keefe decided to remove his belongings from Project Veritas headquarters,” the board said in the statement. “The Board and Management made numerous attempts in the last 14 days to have a conversation with James, but he ignored our outreach and decided to instead leak private information to others, either by doing so himself or by proxy.”

The board claimed that “although PV Leadership has not concluded looking into the full scale of financial issues over the years, a preliminary review at this time indicates that James has spent an excessive amount of donor funds in the last three years on personal luxuries. More is still being uncovered during the ongoing review at this time. Contrary to many reports from today, James was suspended indefinitely pending the resolution of a fulsome investigation and clarity which will need to be provided by a third party investigative audit report.”