It’s Worse Than First Reported – Illinois Has 930 Schools Where Only 1 in 10 Children Can Do Math at Grade Level

Congratulations liberals. Students in many Illinois schools are so far behind they will be lucky to ever catch up.
The Gateway Pundit reported on Valentine’s day on the latest data coming out of Illinois schools. In 53 schools in the state, not one child can do math at grade level. In 30 schools, not a single student can read at grade level
In 53 Illinois Schools, Not a Single Student Can Do Math at Grade Level
Despite the horrible scores, the teachers are paid well.
Six-figure salaries and pensions, and zero accountability for #Illinois teachers. 97% of teachers rated “excellent or proficient” despite dismal student outcomes.@Wirepoints and @open_the_books join @foxillinoishttps://t.co/vrx9q4joxN #twill @chicagosmayor @GovPritzker pic.twitter.com/byekcmJB9O
— Wirepoints (@Wirepoints) February 17, 2023
HotAir reports on the Illinois mess:
This column focuses on schools where zero percent of kids are able to read or do math. But we could have just as easily looked at the 622 schools where only 1 out of 10 kids or less can read at grade level. That’s a whopping 18 percent of the state’s 3,547 schools that tested students in 2022.
And only 1 out of 10 kids or less can do math at grade level in 930 schools…that’s more than a quarter of all schools in the state…
…Just looking at 2022, 97.2% of teachers were rated excellent or proficient but only 29.9% of students can read at grade level. Meanwhile the new superintendent for schools statewide was picked from a district where only 2 out of 10 students can read at grade level.
Anybody following Wirepoints’ recent reporting on Illinois’ educational crisis already knows the numbers: statewide just 1 of every 10 black students can read at grade level, and for Hispanics, it’s just 2 in every 10.For white students, it’s a better but still dismal 4 in 10. It’s not an exaggeration to say the state’s public schools are condemning an entire generation of Illinois children to failure.