Irish Police Tell Family of Victim of Vicious Assault to Remove “Foreign Nationals” Reference From Social Media

The United States is not the only county that seems to protect migrants over its own citizens.

In recent years, Ireland has faced challenges as the nation’s population of migrants continues to grow.

The family of a woman who was sexually assaulted in Dungarvan, County Waterford, Ireland, has been told by Gardai (the state police force of the Irish Republic) to remove a social media post that identified the perpetrators as foreign men.

The family contents that, since the suspects have not been arrested, they were sharing information to help protect other women in the community. But apparently that is not as important as protecting the image of migrants.

The U.K. has faced problems with migrant grooming gangs for years. Activist Tommy Robinson’s documentary, “The Rape of Britain,” exposed those involved with the gangs of migrants raping young British girls in Telford and other towns.

Gript reports: