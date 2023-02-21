INSANE VIDEO: Three Injured By Drunk Driver Crashing Through Front Door of Florida Church

Three people have been hospitalized after a drunk driver crashed his car through the front door of a Florida church.

The driver, Paul Carroll, 38, has been booked into the Okaloosa County Jail and charged with Driving Under The Influence of Alcohol, Resulting in an Accident, With Serious Bodily Injury.

The Crestview Police Department released a video of the incident and said it occurred at 12:14 a.m. on February 18th.

The car appeared to flip over as it plowed into the front of the church.

“When officers arrived on scene, they observed a vehicle that failed to navigate the turn while traveling south on Ferdon Boulevard, rolled and drove through the front of the First Presbyterian Church of Crestview,” the department said in a Facebook post.

The department added that “Crestview Police Officers, with the assistance of the members of the Crestview Fire Department, successfully extracted four occupants of the vehicle. Three of the four were transported for serious injuries and the driver refused treatment on scene.”

“The Crestview Police Department would like to remind everyone that you should never, Drink and Drive!” the statement concluded.