In SAG Speech, Actress Fran Drescher Calls for Hollywood to End to”BS” Vaccine Mandates, Threatens Governors Across the Nation

As though the world needs yet another self-congratulatory event, on Sunday night the 2023 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award show was held.

SAG-AFTRA President, access Fran Drescher, took time in her speech to call for an end to Hollywood’s “bulls – – t” COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

“As the nation declares an end to the COVID emergency this May, I hope we will see everyone return to work in equal opportunity.”

The current Hollywood Covid protocols will expire on April 1, 2023.

She followed that rare bit of bravery with a threat to governors across the nation to bow down to Hollywood’s dictate and turned her sights on encouraging Hollywood to “flex its economic muscles” to force governors who want Hollywood’s business to act as Hollywood demands….or else.

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher

wants Hollywood to use production dollars like a carrot on a stick to get governors to support their preferred policies.

In other words, threaten Republican governors who don’t cave to the liberal agenda with boycotts. https://t.co/qnG7gcAPir pic.twitter.com/RpdwjZTN9q — Stephanie Hamill (@STEPHMHAMILL) February 27, 2023

“Our industry brings billions of production dollars to states across the nation, but if they want our business, let’s wield our financial influence to make governors act in the best interest of freedom, diversity, inclusion and democracy. As my character Bobbi Flekman said in ‘This Is Spinal Tap’ — money talks and bulls – – t walks!”

The New York Post reports:

In her speech, the actress also discussed her efforts to help make Hollywood more environmentally friendly by joining with Green Councilwith a goal to eliminate single-use plastic on camera and behind the scenes. She applauded IMDb.com for “taking a stand AGAINST ageism, stereotyping and gender rigidity by allowing our members to define themselves their way on their profile page — for FREE.” Drescher, who has been open about how she stays healthy as she gets older, also congratulated her fellow Hollywood seniors that are on Medicare for being eligible for a free supplemental benefit. Drescher was diagnosed with uterine cancer in 2000, and has remained cancer-free ever since undergoing a hysterectomy.

Drescher proudly announced SAG’s “Green Council” has a lofty goal of eliminating “single use plastic” on camera and behind the scenes and challenged audiences to do the same. The planet is saved!

Maybe governors should boycott Hollywood until they behave the way we want.