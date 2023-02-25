Imprisoned Serial Killer Accused of Murdering His Child Rapist Cellmate in California

An imprisoned serial killer is accused of murdering his child-rapist cellmate less than a month after he arrived at the California prison.

Pedophile Juan Villanueva, 53, was serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole in North Kern State Prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14.

Unfortunately for Villanueva, he was bunked with Ramon Escobar, 51, who is in prison for killing five men and injuring seven others during a two-week-long spree of violence in California — and murdering his aunt and uncle in Texas in 2018.

All of Escobar’s California victims were homeless except for one.

“Prosecutors said Escobar bludgeoned victims with bolt cutters or a baseball bat as they lay sleeping on streets or the beach,” local station WRAL reports.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Villanueva was found unresponsive in his cell during a welfare check at 8:49 a.m. Friday. He was pronounced dead shortly after 9 a.m.

Villanueva had just been moved into the prison on February 2.

“The Kern County Coroner ruled Villanueva’s death a homicide, and Escobar has since been placed in restrictive housing while the prison’s Investigate Services Unit and the Kern County District Attorney investigate Villanueva’s death,” Fox News reports.

The convicted pedophile’s cause of death has not been revealed by the time of publishing.

Escobar is already serving a life sentence without the chance of parole.