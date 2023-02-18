Illinois Amateur Balloon Club Says Its Balloon Over Alaska Went Missing after US Fighter Jet Shot Down Unidentified Flying Object in Same Area

Oops.

The Northern Illinois Bottlecap Balloon Brigade (NIBBB) is missing their balloon. The amateur balloon club members say the last contact they had with their Pico Balloon was in Alaska a week ago. Then nothing.

The Pico balloon just happened to be flying in the same area in Alaska where US fighter jets fired several missiles and obliterated a balloon last weekend.

