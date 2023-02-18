Illinois Amateur Balloon Club Says Its Balloon Over Alaska Went Missing after US Fighter Jet Shot Down Unidentified Flying Object in Same Area

Oops.
The Northern Illinois Bottlecap Balloon Brigade (NIBBB) is missing their balloon. The amateur balloon club members say the last contact they had with their Pico Balloon was in Alaska a week ago. Then nothing.
The Pico balloon just happened to be flying in the same area in Alaska where US fighter jets fired several missiles and obliterated a balloon last weekend.
CNN reported:
An Illinois-based club of amateur balloonists says one of its small balloons is “missing in action” after last reporting its location over Alaska on Saturday, the same day the US military shot down an unidentified object in the same region.
While the Northern Illinois Bottlecap Balloon Brigade (NIBBB) has not blamed the US government for taking out one of its 32-inch-wide “Pico Balloons,” the group of hobbyists notes in a post on its blog that its last transmission near a small island off the west coast of Alaska occurred after the balloon had been airborne for more than four months and circled the globe seven times.
“Pico Balloon K9YO last reported on February 11th at 00:48 zulu near Hagemeister Island after 123 days and 18 hours of flight,” the NIBBB blog post, dated February 14, states.