Illinois Amateur Balloon Club Says Its Balloon Over Alaska Went Missing after US Fighter Jet Shot Down Unidentified Flying Object in Same Area

by

Oops.

The Northern Illinois Bottlecap Balloon Brigade (NIBBB) is missing their balloon. The amateur balloon club members say the last contact they had with their Pico Balloon was in Alaska a week ago. Then nothing.

The Pico balloon just happened to be flying in the same area in Alaska where US fighter jets fired several missiles and obliterated a balloon last weekend.

The club is missing one of their Pico balloons.

Read Also: Dr. Peter McCullough On What Goes Into His “Healthy Heart & Muscle Formula”


Illinois amateur balloon club is missing one of their pico balloons in Alaska.

CNN reported:

An Illinois-based club of amateur balloonists says one of its small balloons is “missing in action” after last reporting its location over Alaska on Saturday, the same day the US military shot down an unidentified object in the same region.

While the Northern Illinois Bottlecap Balloon Brigade (NIBBB) has not blamed the US government for taking out one of its 32-inch-wide “Pico Balloons,” the group of hobbyists notes in a post on its blog that its last transmission near a small island off the west coast of Alaska occurred after the balloon had been airborne for more than four months and circled the globe seven times.

“Pico Balloon K9YO last reported on February 11th at 00:48 zulu near Hagemeister Island after 123 days and 18 hours of flight,” the NIBBB blog post, dated February 14, states.

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.
The Latest From Jim Hoft
15 FACTS on the Dozens of Federal Operatives Who Infiltrated the Trump Crowds on January 6th at the US Capitol
Three Small Details in Photo of First Taliban-Trained Pilots Could Be Damning for Biden
BREAKING: First Black Female, Kristina Karamo, Wins MI GOP Chair Race – Fake News Media Panics
HUGE. Former EcoHealth VP Dr. Andrew Huff Reveals EcoHealth Alliance and Hunter Biden’s Metabiota Were Operating Biolabs Funded by the CIA
J6 Political Prisoner Ryan Samsel Beaten By Prison Guards, Loses Vision in One Eye – Now He Is Prevented from Speaking with The Gateway Pundit So We Can Tell His Story (AUDIO)
Biden Regime Removes Confederate Name from Naval Academy Building – Renames It After Failed President Jimmy Carter
Illinois Governor Pritzker Lashes Out at Chicago Police for Hosting Governor DeSantis at Police Event – And Admits He Supports Comic Book Porn in Classroom
Contact Jim Hoft