Hours After Trump Announces Trip to East Palestine, Ohio – FEMA Finally Releases Disaster Relief Funding to Local Citizens Affected by Toxic Chemical Mushroom Cloud Explosion

TRUMP GETS RESULTS…



East Palestine, Ohio “controlled” explosion and resulting toxic chemical mushroom cloud.

On February 3, 2023, a Norfolk Southern freight train hauling carcinogenic chemicals derailed in the small town of East Palestine, Ohio, sending plumes of dangerous gas into the atmosphere during a “controlled release” burn. The main chemical mentioned in reports, vinyl chloride, is used to make PVC. Exposure to vinyl chloride is known to cause certain cancers, according to Cancer.gov.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier about additional chemicals that were disclosed as being a part of this derailment and the impact it’s having thus far on local wildlife. Fish and aquatic life are turning up dead in local creeks and rivers that feed into the Ohio River and eventually, the Mississippi River.

Chickens and pets are also turning up dead in the region.

Joe Biden did not comment on the cataclysmic disaster.

Pete Buttigieg has not visited the area. He blamed Trump.

Earlier tonight President Trump announced he will visit East Palestine next week on Wednesday.

A source familiar confirms to Fox News that former President Trump will visit East Palestine, OH on Wednesday to tour the damage of the Norfolk Southern derailment and cleanup efforts. — Garrett Tenney (@Garrett_FoxNews) February 17, 2023

Within hours of President Trump’s announcement, FEMA agreed to finally start releasing emergency relief funds in the area.

Trump gets results!