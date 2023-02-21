HORRIFYING: Vicious Teen Mob Brutally Assaults Man On A Philadelphia College Campus (VIDEO)

Philadelphia, PA- An incredibly disturbing video surfaced last Wednesday showing a group of teens savagely assaulting a helpless man at Temple University.

The video shows the teens knocking the man to the ground and proceeding to kick and punch him for roughly ten seconds. While the assault in progress, the two security guards present refused to intercede.

Two brave students then finally intervened and chased away the attackers.

WATCH:

#Philadelphia NEW VIDEO: Man is beaten and robbed at Broad and Cecil B Moore by a group of juveniles @TempleUniv Allegedly occurred today around 4pm pic.twitter.com/0dWTKO6bKK — PhillyCrimeUpdate (@PhillyCrimeUpd) February 16, 2023

Much like the rest of Philadelphia, violent crime is an ongoing crisis at Temple. Worse, there is no one on campus willing to protect the students.

The students are angry and frightened over the negligent security.

FOX29 News reported: