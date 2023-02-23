Hollywood Star Mark Wahlberg Says Faith “Not Popular” In His Industry – But God “Came To Save The Sinners” (VIDEO)

Some of those in Hollywood do respect faith.

Hollywood Actor Mark Wahlberg joined NBC’s Today Show to discuss what his faith means to him.

During the interview, the actor said, “you know it’s not popular in my industry but you know I can not deny my faith.”

Breitbart reported:

VIDEO (partial transcript below)

“It’s a balance,” Mark Wahlberg told @SavannahGuthrie of his practice of discussing religion. “I don’t want to jam it down anybody’s throat, but I do not deny my faith." https://t.co/ijCgDGhBi1 pic.twitter.com/W6h0uXvT1j — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 22, 2023

From the video above:

“Savannah Guthrie: Your faith means so much to you. Have you always talked about it or did you feel at some point I have a platform here and I just want to share this part of my journey? Mark Wahlberg: I have. It’s a balance. I don’t wanna jam it down anybody’s throat, but I do not deny my faith. That’s an even bigger sin. You know it’s not popular in my industry but you know I can not deny my faith. It’s important for me to share that with people but I have friends from all walks of life and all different types of faiths and religions so you know it is important to respect and honor them as well. Savannah Guthrie: What does it mean to you, your faith? Mark Wahlberg: It is everything. It has afforded me so many things. God didn’t come to save the saints, He came to save the sinners. We’ve all had things and issues in our lives. We want to be better versions of ourselves, and through focusing on my faith, it’s allowed me to do that.”

Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson released the movie “Father Stu” last year.

The Gateway Pundit reported (April 2022):

Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson are out with a new movie this week, “Father Stu”.

The movie is something Wahlberg has been working on for five years since he first heard the story of Father Stu. A synopsis of the movie from the official website is as follows: Based on a true story, Father Stu is an unflinchingly honest, funny and ultimately uplifting drama about a lost soul who finds his purpose in a most unexpected place. When an injury ends his amateur boxing career, Stuart Long (Mark Wahlberg) moves to L.A. dreaming of stardom. While scraping by as a supermarket clerk, he meets Carmen (Teresa Ruiz), a Catholic Sunday school teacher who seems immune to his bad-boy charm. Determined to win her over, the longtime agnostic starts going to church to impress her. But surviving a terrible motorcycle accident leaves him wondering if he can use his second chance to help others find their way, leading to the surprising realization that he is meant to be a Catholic priest. Despite a devastating health crisis and the skepticism of Church officials and his estranged parents (Mel Gibson and Jacki Weaver), Stu pursues his vocation with courage and compassion, inspiring not only those closest to him but countless others along the way. Written for the screen and directed by Rosalind Ross, and starring Academy Award Nominee® Mark Wahlberg (Best Supporting Actor, The Departed, 2006) as Father Stu, along with Academy Award Winner® Mel Gibson (Best Director, Braveheart, 1995), Academy Award Nominee® Jacki Weaver (Best Supporting Actor, Silver Linings Playbook, 2012) and Teresa Ruiz (Narcos). The film is produced by Mark Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson and Jordon Foss and executive produced by Miky Lee, Colleen Camp, Patrick Peach, Tony Grazia and Rosalind Ross.

Hopefully more religious people in Hollywood start speaking out!

