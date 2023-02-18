Hollyweird: At Berlin Film Festival, Actor Sean Penn Premieres ‘Love Letter’ to Ukraine, Admits it is Biased

Hollywood Actor Sean Penn seems to have spent almost as much time as a political propagandist as he has as an actor.

Penn has praised Marxist thug Hugo Chavez, voiced support for Gaddafi, called the unvaccinated criminals, and seems to have had a man-crush on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for some time now.

In February 2022, Penn traveled to Ukraine for the first time while working on a documentary about the war, making six trips in total during filming.

In April 2022, Penn told Newsweek, “The only possible reason for me staying in Ukraine longer last time would’ve been for me to be holding a rifle, probably without body armor, because as a foreigner, you would want to give that body armor to one of the civilian fighters who doesn’t have it or to a fighter with more skills than I have, or to a younger man or woman who could fight for longer or whatever.”

Penn was with Zelensky “the day before the invasion” and “during the invasion, on day one,” and said, “it struck me that I was now looking at a guy who knew that he had to rise to the ultimate level of human courage and leadership. I think he found out that he was born to do that.”

Penn’s resulting documentary, “Superpower” premiered Friday night at the Berlin film festival. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “And when the credits rolled a little under two hours later, the Berlin crowd rose to its feet to give Penn and his collaborators a warm standing ovation.”

Yahoo! News reports: