“His Cognitive Decline Is Going to Get People KILLED!” – Former White House Physician Says Joe Biden Is Leading US to War

Former White house physician Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) warned this weekend that Joe Biden’s dementia is going to get people killed and will lead America to war.

Biden has been throwing billions at the corrupt nation of Ukraine in their battle against Russia in the last year. The President is pushing for more war with the nuclear power despite the obvious danger of global nuclear armageddon.

Earlier this month Dr. Jackson called on the White House to come clean on Biden’s obvious dementia and end their cover-up on Biden’s failing health.

The mainstream media continues to ignore the obvious mental decline of this corrupt president.

