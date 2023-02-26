FOX News Board Member Paul Ryan Says He Will NOT Attend the RNC if the Nominee is Donald Trump

by

FOX News Board member Paul Ryan told WISN Wisconsin that he will not attend the RNC in Milwaukee if Donald Trump is the GOP nominee.

Reporter: For the Republican national convension in Milwaukee, where will you be?

Paul Ryan: It depends who the nominee is. I’ll be here if it’s someone not named Trump.

Reporter: You won’t show up if it’s Trump?

Paul Ryan: Yeah, I’m not interested in participating in that. No.

Via Jack Posobiec.

This was not the first time Paul Ryan attacked President Trump. In November Paul Ryan described himself as a “Never-Again Trumper” and addded, “We stick with Trump, we keep losing elections.”

Paul Ryan is famous for repeatedly promising to fund Trump’s border wall project but then famously denying President Trump the funds to secure the southern border.

Paul Ryan is a member of the Liz Cheney wing of the GOP.

Flashback from Lou Dobbs.

Lou Dobbs Warns GOP: “Those 74 Million Americans if They Continue to Be Insulted – Are Going to Say “To Hell With You!” And the Patriot Party Will Be Born (VIDEO)

