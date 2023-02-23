Former Prosecutor Calls Georgia Grand Jury Investigation Into Trump a ‘Political Persecution’

Former federal prosecutor Hans von Spakovsky says the Georgia grand jury investigation into former President Donald Trump is a “political persecution.”

Von Spakovsky said nobody should give any credibility to the investigation into whether or not Trump attempted to disrupt the 2020 election.

“No one should give any credibility to the findings of this grand jury,” von Spakovsky, a former member of the Federal Election Commission (FEC) who also served on the Fulton County elections board, told Fox News.

“I say that because the DA there, Fani Willis, has made it very clear that she is not only politically ambitious, but that she is unethical,” he added.

According to von Spakovsky, there is no legal basis for the investigation at all.

“There’s no credible legal basis for her to be investigating this case. And she has shown that this is really a political prosecution, and it’s a matter of self-aggrandizement. I mean, all you have to do is look at some of the witnesses she subpoenaed to come to her grand jury,” von Spakovsky continued.

Emily Kohrs, the forewoman who led the Georgia grand jury investigation into Trump’s phone calls to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, has been appearing all over the liberal media on Wednesday.

Kohrs said that jurors recommended charges for several individuals and strongly insinuated that Trump was one of them.

“You’re not going to be shocked,” Kohrs told The New York Times when asked if the panel recommended charges against Trump. “It’s not rocket science.”

Trump responded to Kohrs’ media tour in a post on Truth Social.

“This Georgia case is ridiculous, a strictly political continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt of all time,” Trump wrote. “Now you have an extremely energetic young woman, the (get this!) ‘foreperson’ of the Racist D.A.’s Special Grand Jury, going around and doing a Media Tour revealing, incredibly, the Grand Jury’s inner workings & thoughts.”

Trump continued, “This is not JUSTICE, this is an illegal Kangaroo Court. Atlanta is leading the Nation in Murder and other Violent Crimes. All I did is make TWO PERFECT PHONE CALLS!!!”