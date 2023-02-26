Former Kremlin Advisor Says Biden Started the War in Ukraine Because He ‘Hates’ Putin, Claims it’s ‘Personal’ For Him (VIDEO)

Sergei Markov, a former advisor to Vladimir Putin, has claimed that Joe Biden started the war in Ukraine because of his hatred of the Russian president.

Markov claimed that it is “personal” for Biden.

The former Kremlin advisor shared his theory on the YouTube show Ostorozhno Sobchak (Beware Sobchak), hosted by journalist Ksenia Sobchak.

Ukrainian internal affairs adviser Anton Gerashchenko shared a clip of the comments on Twitter, writing that it was “Russian propaganda.”

Russian propagandist says the war in Ukraine is Joe Biden’s fault – because, according to the propagandist, Biden hates Putin for not following his advice in 2010. Geopolitics, Russian propaganda style. And nothing is ever their fault. pic.twitter.com/rYg2ZUsPy4 — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) February 24, 2023

In the clip, Markov says that “the war must be stopped immediately” and that “Joe Biden is the real guilty party in starting this war.”

“This is a personal war of Joe Biden who hates Putin,” said Markov, explaining that Biden was mad because when he went to Russia in 2010 he said, “Vladimir Vladimirovich, we advise you not to run in the elections.”

Putin did not take Biden’s advice and ran anyways.

During a surprise visit to Ukraine on Monday, Biden announced an additional $500 million in military aid to Ukraine.

“Together, we’ve committed nearly 700 tanks and thousands of armored vehicles. 1,000 artillery systems, more than 2 million rounds of artillery ammunition, more than 50 advanced launch rocket systems, anti-ship and air defense systems, all to defend Ukraine,” Biden said. “And that doesn’t count the other half a billion dollars we’re announcing with you today and tomorrow that’s going to be coming your way.”

Congress has also appropriated more than $112 billion in military and economic funding for Ukraine in the one year since the conflict began.