Former FOX News Host Kimberly Guilfoyle Says the Republican Party is ‘Trump’s Party’

Former FOX News host Kimberly Guilfoyle said that the Republican party is ‘Trump’s party’ during a recent appearance on a Breitbart News podcast.

Guilfoyle pointed to Trump’s lead in most GOP primary polls and the fact that he is likely to be the GOP nominee in 2024.

She also used the example of the reaction Trump got from people in East Palestine, OH when he visited there this week.

From Breitbart News:

Exclusive — Kimberly Guilfoyle: The Republican Party Is ‘Trump’s Party’ The Republican Party is “Trump’s party,” Kimberly Guilfoyle, former Fox News commentator and host of Rumble’s upcoming The Kimberly Guilfoyle Show, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday. Guilfoyle spoke about the 2024 Republican primary race, explaining that she supports former President Donald Trump not because she is engaged to his son, but because she has been friends with the former president for 18 years and knows he is the man for the job. “President Trump has been my friend for 18 years. I know the man. Well, that’s why I was the first one to support him in 2016,” she said, calling him “fearless” and “tireless.” “I do believe that he will get the nomination. I know there’s a lot of other people, you know, running, wanting to run, etc., whether it’s [Nikki] Haley or [Mike] Pompeo, you know, Ron DeSantis, you know, Rick Scott. Who knows? Whoever can throw their hat in. What I do know is the president is really hitting his stride,” she said, explaining that Trump’s base is still there. “It’s Trump’s party. He built that, and it’s incredible, and, you know, East Palestine was just another shining example” of Trump showing up, she explained. “I feel that whole movements, [the] authenticity that people really love and embrace in 2016 — like you and I talked about a lot — it’s there,” she said, noting that Trump welcomes the competition in the primary.

You can listen to the podcast below:

Millions of Americans agree with Guilfoyle, despite the efforts of Democrats and the media to take Trump down.