Former CIA Officer in Front of UN Security Council Yesterday – Supports Sy Hersh, Starts Singing and Calls for Peace

Former CIA Officer, Ray McGovern, spoke on behalf of peace in front of the world yesterday at the UN Security Council Meeting.

Former CIA Officer Ray McGovern spoke in front of the UN Security Council yesterday about the UN’s response to a Russian request to perform an investigation of the sabotage of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

At one point in his speech, McGovern began to sing a song about “loving our enemies”.

At another point in his speech, he raised his arms and pretended he was firing a gun. The media was quick to point this out.

Here’s McGovern’s entire speech.

McGovern also protested the confirmation of Gina Haspel for CIA director back in 2018.