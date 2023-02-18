Florida Teacher in Hot Water After Libs of TikTok Exposes Video of White Students Acting Like Servants for Black Students

On Friday, Libs of TikTok shared videos of a woke Florida teacher featuring middle school students. In the videos, teacher Ethan Hooper, a language arts teacher at Howard Middle School in Orange Country, Florida involves minor students in twisted Black History Month “skits.”
In one video, Hooper mocks the decision by state education officials to remove inappropriate books from Florida schools.
Florida teacher makes students participate in a series of tiktoks mocking the FL Dept of Education for removing books from schools containing pornography, CRT, and gender ideology pic.twitter.com/i8BzdhFsbw
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 17, 2023
Another shows white students acting like servants for black students.
This Florida teacher made students participate in a skit for black history month where white students act like servants for black students pic.twitter.com/g29SgNd3pn
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 17, 2023
After facing backlash for the “skits”, Hopper has allegedly been placed on administrative leave.
Hooper took down the videos after Florida’s Voice asked the district whether it was appropriate behavior for a teacher.
“I am appalled at the behavior and judgment of the teacher who posted the inappropriate videos using his students as political props,” said Superintendent Maria Vazquez.
“This is not free speech — it is the exploitation of our students for political purposes and it will not be tolerated in our school district.”
Orange County Public Schools Media Manager Michael Ollendorff said the district would “not tolerate” children being used as political pawns in the classroom.
“Any employee of who creates videos or other content with students in an effort to exploit them for political purposes will be immediately removed from the classroom, placed on administrative leave and swift action will be taken to terminate employment,” Ollendorff said.
The series of videos were labeled “P.O.V. A Florida Classroom” and featured the teacher having students repeat that they “shall not read books,” “books are bad,” and “if I read it’s approved by the feds.”