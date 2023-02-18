Florida Teacher in Hot Water After Libs of TikTok Exposes Video of White Students Acting Like Servants for Black Students

On Friday, Libs of TikTok shared videos of a woke Florida teacher featuring middle school students. In the videos, teacher Ethan Hooper, a language arts teacher at Howard Middle School in Orange Country, Florida involves minor students in twisted Black History Month “skits.”

In one video, Hooper mocks the decision by state education officials to remove inappropriate books from Florida schools.

Florida teacher makes students participate in a series of tiktoks mocking the FL Dept of Education for removing books from schools containing pornography, CRT, and gender ideology pic.twitter.com/i8BzdhFsbw — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 17, 2023

Another shows white students acting like servants for black students.

This Florida teacher made students participate in a skit for black history month where white students act like servants for black students pic.twitter.com/g29SgNd3pn — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 17, 2023

After facing backlash for the “skits”, Hopper has allegedly been placed on administrative leave.

Florida’s Voice reports: