Florida Teacher in Hot Water After Libs of TikTok Exposes Video of White Students Acting Like Servants for Black Students

by
Image: Ethan Hooper via Libs of TikTok

 

On Friday, Libs of TikTok shared videos of a woke Florida teacher featuring middle school students. In the videos, teacher Ethan Hooper, a language arts teacher at Howard Middle School in Orange Country, Florida involves minor students in twisted Black History Month “skits.”

In one video, Hooper mocks the decision by state education officials to remove inappropriate books from Florida schools.

Another shows white students acting like servants for black students.

Read Also: With So Many Strange Things Happening, Is It Time To Stock Up On ‘Emergency Food’?

After facing backlash for the “skits”,  Hopper has allegedly been placed on administrative leave.

Florida’s Voice reports:

Hooper took down the videos after Florida’s Voice asked the district whether it was appropriate behavior for a teacher.

“I am appalled at the behavior and judgment of the teacher who posted the inappropriate videos using his students as political props,” said Superintendent Maria Vazquez.

“This is not free speech — it is the exploitation of our students for political purposes and it will not be tolerated in our school district.”

Orange County Public Schools Media Manager Michael Ollendorff said the district would “not tolerate” children being used as political pawns in the classroom.

“Any employee of who creates videos or other content with students in an effort to exploit them for political purposes will be immediately removed from the classroom, placed on administrative leave and swift action will be taken to terminate employment,” Ollendorff said.

The series of videos were labeled “P.O.V. A Florida Classroom” and featured the teacher having students repeat that they “shall not read books,” “books are bad,” and “if I read it’s approved by the feds.”

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Author
Margaret Flavin
The Latest From Margaret Flavin
15 FACTS on the Dozens of Federal Operatives Who Infiltrated the Trump Crowds on January 6th at the US Capitol
Three Small Details in Photo of First Taliban-Trained Pilots Could Be Damning for Biden
BREAKING: First Black Female, Kristina Karamo, Wins MI GOP Chair Race – Fake News Media Panics
HUGE. Former EcoHealth VP Dr. Andrew Huff Reveals EcoHealth Alliance and Hunter Biden’s Metabiota Were Operating Biolabs Funded by the CIA
Florida Teacher in Hot Water After Libs of TikTok Exposes Video of White Students Acting Like Servants for Black Students
Tragic: Ghana Soccer Star Christian Atsu’s Body Found in Earthquake Rubble in Turkey
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Boasts About $400M to Battle Soaring Crime But Study Reveals Little Progress
Hollyweird: At Berlin Film Festival, Actor Sean Penn Premieres ‘Love Letter’ to Ukraine, Admits it is Biased
Contact Margaret Flavin