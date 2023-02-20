Florida Teacher Behind Misleading Viral Video is Fired

Brian Covey, a substitute teacher at Mandarin Middle School in Florida shared a video in January displaying rows of empty bookshelves in the school’s library. The video has garnered over 13 million views.

“They removed every single book from my children’s classrooms… I read books about the consequences of this when I was in school…”

“Nah. Not only that they removed the media/resource elective from their schedule and telling the kids that the librarian has to review every single book…”

“Not only did they have all the teachers remove the books from their classrooms they took any library book the kids were reading and didn’t let them finish. All in a week where they are having a book fair fundraiser.”





Florida Governor Ron DeSantis responded to the viral video saying, “Actually, that video, that’s a fake narrative. That was not true, and our press guys where….is Brian back there? He can get you the details on that. This is trying to create some narrative as if… They hadn’t even put the books out to begin wit.”

“So there’s no need for all of that stuff. What they’re trying to do is they’re trying to act like somehow, you know, we don’t want books. And some of the narrative you hear, you hear people talk about felony charges. Understand, nothing that I’ve done since we’ve done since I’ve been governor has done anything (like that)….now there is longstanding Florida law that prohibits an adult from giving a school child pornography….but don’t we think that that’s inappropriate to do? But that’s been the law for a long time.”

Covey told First Coast News that he has since been fired.

