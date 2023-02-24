Florida Sheriff Pens Letter to Biden After Boat with 59 Migrants Intercepted Off Coast

A Florida Sheriff has penned a letter to Joe Biden after his team apprehended 59 illegals off the Florida Coast.

A boat carrying 59 illegal immigrants was apprehended off of the Florida Coast per a report on Facebook by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

SHERIFF WILLIAM SNYDER PENS LETTER TO PRESIDENT BIDEN AFTER BOAT WITH 59 ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS INTERCEPTED OFF HUTCHINSON ISLAND It is the largest number of migrants on a single vessel intercepted in Martin County waterways in the county’s history. 59 Haitian migrants fell short of making their way to land in the St. Lucie Inlet on Hutchinson Island. The incident happened last night just after 9pm near the Sailfish Point Community. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office assisted the US Coast Guard and Customs and Border Patrol after they spotted the large vessel heading towards land. The 50-foot boat named “Alpha” was carrying 27 men, 20 women, (including two pregnant women), seven minors with two adults accompanying them, two unaccompanied minors and three smugglers. The suspected smugglers were arrested by Customs and Border Patrol. The undocumented individuals were turned over to the US Coast Guard and will be repatriated back to their homeland. This morning, Sheriff William Snyder wrote a letter to President Biden urging him to properly address the illegal influx of undocumented aliens to our area.

In the letter, Sheriff Snyder finished by saying that he would continue to fulfill his oath and protect the people of Martin County while upholding the Constitution and the laws of the state of Florida. He encouraged Biden to reflect on his own oath and protect the citizens of the United States by protecting our borders.

See the letter below: