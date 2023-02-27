Florida Governor DeSantis Brings Politicians and Donors to Palm Beach to Discuss His Presidential Aspirations

Governor Ron DeSantis is moving forward with his aspirations for US President. This weekend he held a get-together in Florida with prominent supporters as he gets ready to kick-off his presidential campaign.

The New York Post, a Rupert Murdoch enterprise, appears to be behind DeSantis’s campaign efforts:

With presidential buzz building, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hosted 150 donors and influencers at a Palm Beach retreat this weekend — and plans to headline GOP events across the country in the coming weeks. DeSantis — aiming to broadcast his brand well beyond Tallahassee — unveiled a new video at the event touting his “Florida Blueprint” as the political antidote to a deepening national malaise. The Republican unveiled the spot to backers at the Four Seasons resort in Palm Beach, where an influential mix of high-dollar donors, supportive lawmakers and conservative commentators were assembled. The guest list included Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Sen Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.), along with pundits Ann Coulter, Dave Rubin and Libs of TikTok creator Chaya Raichik. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hosts a donor retreat as buzz builds around him as a presidential candidate.AFP via Getty Images Mick Mulvaney, who once served as former President Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff before jumping ship after the Jan. 6 Capitol melee, also was on hand for the Palm Beach gathering. “Failure is a choice,” DeSantis states in his video ad, which draws from his inauguration speech in January. “Success is attainable. Freedom is worth fighting for.”

The Conservative Treehouse also reported on the event.

As previously noted, this weekend Team DeSantis held an event. “Four Seasons resort in Palm Beach, Florida, including wealthy Republican donors and conservative social-media influencers.” From my perspective the framework was clear in the middle of last year. This weekend’s gathering in Palm Beach is essentially an outcome of the Billionaire Sea Island group meeting. The Four Seasons event is an assembly of key people those managing Ron DeSantis have organized. Christina Pushaw has been working on this operation since she entered the orbit of Ron DeSantis. All of the activity is a previously planned series of events. The current emphasis is to enlist the former Cruz Crew in the DeSantis effort. According to surfacing reports attendees this weekend included: Governors: Kim Reynolds, Kevin Stitt, Bill Lee. Senators Tom Cotton, Mike Lee, Ron Johnson. Congress: Thomas Massie, Chip Roy as well as Adam Laxalt, Jim Lamon and Dana Loesch. All former Cruz Crew members. About the Inversion – Money is flowing from the billionaire multinational and Wall Street groups (Sea Island folks) into various political action committees, SuperPACs, RGA networks and right-leaning establishment republican think tanks and NGO type political organizations. This is all “stop Trump” money.

DeSantis has some challenges that he will need to overcome. One is Christine Pushaw who was his campaign manager in his 2022 run for governor and then was his rapid response coordinator for his campaign. It’s unknown what her position is now with DeSantis.

(Pictured below is Pushaw, Dana Loesch and John Cardillo)

Loesch was a known Never-Trumper before the 2016 campaign and was frequently on FOX News expressing that view.

Pushaw has challenges of her own. She is tied to Ukraine’s President Zelensky which, by association, ties DeSantis to Ukraine. She was seen kissing Zelensky the night he won the election in Ukraine. Zelensky is believed by many to be a Deep State puppet.

DeSantis will also have to overcome his deficit in the polls where President Trump has consistently been receiving twice the percentage of voters as DeSantis.

Things are starting to heat up in Florida.