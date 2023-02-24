Flashback 2022: Ukrainian Politician’s Wife Caught at Border with $29 million Packed in Suitcases

Ben Harnwell highlighted this corruption report earlier today on The War Room.
For some reason, the story did not make many headlines last year when the story first broke.
Anastasia Kotvitska, the wife of Ukrainian MP Igor Kotvitsky, was caught at the border crossing into Hungary with a suitcase full of $28 million US dollars and 1.3 million euros.
Kotvitska was traveling with her mother when she was stopped at the border.
In January news broke that Ukrainian officials blew millions of US taxpayer dollars in sports cars, mansions and luxury vacations.
There has never been an audit on the over $110 billion in US taxpayer dollars sent to Ukraine, one of the most corrupt nations on earth.
The National File reported:
The wife of former Ukrainian MP Igor Kotvitsky was caught bringing $28 million packed in suitcases at the Hungarian border on March 14, Ukrainian media has reported.
Anastasia Kotvitska was at a checkpoint in Vylok, according to Obozrevatel, when Hungarian customs discovered the bags with cash in American dollars and euros in a minivan. As well as $28 million, the suitcases were also reportedly filled with €1.3 million.
Kotvitska had been travelling with two Hungarian citizens as well as her mother Galina Kucher, sources told Obozrevatel.
A criminal case has now been opened by the State Bureau of Investigation accusing Kotvitska of not declaring the money, according to Ukrainian Pravda.