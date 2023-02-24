Flashback 2022: Ukrainian Politician’s Wife Caught at Border with $29 million Packed in Suitcases

Ben Harnwell highlighted this corruption report earlier today on The War Room.

For some reason, the story did not make many headlines last year when the story first broke.

Anastasia Kotvitska, the wife of Ukrainian MP Igor Kotvitsky, was caught at the border crossing into Hungary with a suitcase full of $28 million US dollars and 1.3 million euros.

Kotvitska was traveling with her mother when she was stopped at the border.

In January news broke that Ukrainian officials blew millions of US taxpayer dollars in sports cars, mansions and luxury vacations.

There has never been an audit on the over $110 billion in US taxpayer dollars sent to Ukraine, one of the most corrupt nations on earth.

The National File reported: