FBI Employees Caught Drunk Driving, Stealing, Losing Weapons, Internal Memos Reveal

FBI employees over the years have been caught drunk driving, stealing, losing weapons, and assaulting children, according to internal memos obtained by Just the News.

Sexual misconduct is also rampant, according to the memos.

FBI employee had affairs with felons in prison and affairs with confidential sources.

Most of the FBI officials who engaged in unethical and illegal conduct were never fired, Just the News reported.

Just the News reported:

Scores of FBI employees have been caught over the last five years engaging in unethical and illegal conduct such as driving drunk, stealing property, assaulting a child, mishandling classified documents, and losing their service weapons — but they often escaped being fired, according to internal disciplinary files provided to Just The News. One agent left a highly lethal M4 carbine unsecured in his government car during a Starbucks run and had the weapon stolen, but even he received only a two-week suspension despite violating the bureau’s protocols for weapons storage, the records show. “Although there was a lockbox in the trunk for storage of weapons and sensitive items,” the agent chose to store the rifle bag behind the car’s front passenger seat, one report shows. “While Employee was in the Starbucks, the Bucar was burglarized. The rear passenger, rear driver, and tailgate windows were broken, and the rifle bag containing the M4 was stolen.” Sexual misconduct was also rampant in the reports dating to 2017, including inappropriate affairs with felons in prison, confidential sources and subordinate employees. The sexual transgressions, however, often resulted in firings, unlike the drunk driving and lost weapons offenses.

Click here to read more.